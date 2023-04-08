The perfect blend of elegance, warmth, and charm awaits you in this East Lake beauty! Entertain with ease in the den with abundant windows overlooking the courtyard complete with multiple sitting areas, cozy fireplace, and tranquil fountain. Wet bar is conveniently located by the cocktail room with stately pocket doors, wooden beams, and fireplace. The chef of the home will fall in love with the upscale appliances, farmhouse sink, well-appointed island, walk-in pantry, and spacious butler’s pantry. Retreat to the exquisite primary suite with spa-like amenities, two large walk-in closets, and exclusive washer and dryer. Main floor stylish home office with custom cabinetry is located by the drop zone. Upstairs offers a sizable bonus, bedroom with full bath as well as two additional bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom. Oversized laundry room with barn door entry conveniently accessible to all bedrooms. Beyond the porte-cochere is a detached spacious room with ample possibilities!