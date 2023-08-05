Priced below Market Comps! Surrounded by trees, perched on top of a hill is 1514 Ping Court, a majestic 15 room, 5,481 sq ft private paradise built in 2018 with a DaVinci “Slate” roof, a driveway / courtyard composed of Belgard pavers, a spectacular swimming pool, two covered patios, and a built-in BBQ, refrigerator, and a pool storage closet. From the handsome driveway leading to the grand garage with its extensive storage cabinets, gleaming epoxy floor, and central vacuum system, to the colossal kitchen complete with top-of-the-line custom cabinetry created by Crystal Cabinet Works in Minnesota, as well as a Wolf cooktop, a Dacor oven, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator, this home is a dream come true. Located on a cul-de-sac lot with a beautifully wooded backyard adjacent to the 16th fairway in the Auburn University Club neighborhood, is 1514 Ping Court, only 7 minutes from Jordan-Hare Stadium.