How does an 11 acre estate in the Auburn city limits 10 minutes from campus sound? How about top of the line fully custom build by Michael Schumacher, marble countertops, black walnut and wormy chestnut hardwood floors, pecan trees, stone bed creek, 1200 SF separate structure with potential as living quarters? If it sounds like a dream come true, be sure to check the supplements for a comprehensive list of the special features of this truly extraordinary property and watch the videos to bring it all alive.
4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $1,895,000
