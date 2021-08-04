4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $2,000,000

 Skip to main content
TURN-KEY + EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION - Less than 0.9 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium & 0.6 miles to Toomer’s Corner! Experience downtown Auburn living on this private 1/2 acre lot - accessed by a private drive, surrounded by mature trees, & bordered by a running stream. The home was meticulously designed to showcase an upscale, modern take on the iconic ranch-style with a nod to mid-century influences. Fine finishes & designer lighting throughout. Harwood floors milled & imported from an ancient acacia forest. Well-appointed, main level master suite, office & guest suite. Gourmet kitchen: 48” Wolf range & double ovens + Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer, ice-maker, & more. Laundry rooms on each level! Poured concrete wall basement w/STORM ROOM. Roughed in basement w/plans available for completing the additional 2228sqft! Ideal for game day, multi-generational living, & more. This custom build has it all & is available just in time for the 2021 football season. Call for additional details.

News Alert