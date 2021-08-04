 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $2,749,000

Once in a rare while will a truly magnificent estate such as this be available. Built without compromise, the home reflects only the best.Old-World opulence is combined w/ every modern convenience in this premier residence. Estate includes lake view, resort style pool, pool house, outdoor living/entertaining at its BEST, wine cellar, courtyard and portico. Marble throughout, woodwork and cabinetry is all mahogany on interior, all cypress on exterior & pool house. 7 fireplaces. Cathedral ceilings w/ massive beams and floor to ceiling windows that invite the beautiful outdoor setting into the home. Chef's kitchen w/ commercial appliances. Stately master suite on main level w/ fireplace. Opulent master bath w/marble. Large walk-in closet w/ dressing room Exercise room off master bedroom overlooking pool & lake. Construction consists of poured cinder block walls, spray foam insulation, lutron lighting throughout, whole house surround sound, new roof. Storage galore. Too much to list!

