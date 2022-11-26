4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $2,950,000

Perfectly situated on 5-acres, this spectacular home in Auburn, Alabama exemplifies the best in design and planning details. Expansive windows and glass doors create a light filled interior/living space ideal for entertaining. The open plan allows guests to move freely and offers seamless transition to outdoor living. The heated screened porch, expansive pool deck with heated pool, and Bocce Ball court comprise this rear outdoor oasis atop 2 acres of fenced yard. A second driveway leads to the 2400 SF heated and cooled "barn house" to enjoy the entertainment room, home fitness gym and oversized garage. The possibilities here are endless. This home is a work of art that offers the best and latest features. Be sure to view the video.