Perfectly situated on 5-acres, this spectacular home in Auburn, Alabama exemplifies the best in design and planning details. Expansive windows and glass doors create a light filled interior/living space ideal for entertaining. The open plan allows guests to move freely and offers seamless transition to outdoor living. The heated screened porch, expansive pool deck with heated pool, and Bocce Ball court comprise this rear outdoor oasis atop 2 acres of fenced yard. A second driveway leads to the 2400 SF heated and cooled "barn house" to enjoy the entertainment room, home fitness gym and oversized garage. The possibilities here are endless. This home is a work of art that offers the best and latest features. Be sure to view the video.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $2,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beginning next school year, LaFayette High School will be closed. Its students will attend Valley High until the new consolidated school is completed in 2025.
“I think that was one of the most fun things for us playing at Auburn, was definitely having that family rivalry dynamic,” Daniel Carlson said, as the Carlson kicking dynasty winds down.
Saturday night, just before the alma mater, the students chanted “Cad-dy! Cad-dy!”
The Villas at Dawson Corner, a new housing development geared towards active adults 55 years old and older, will be coming to Auburn in the summer of 2023.
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old work…
Cadillac Williams took the time to meet veteran participants at the start of the annual Iron Ruck on Wednesday morning in Auburn, wishing them luck on their hike to Tuscaloosa.
Suni Lee has gone from the first pitch to the Gjallarhorn.
Auburn police last weekend arrested two suspects who allegedly broke into a home, assaulted a resident and stole money.
With Saturday's win against Western Kentucky, interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is guaranteed a better winning percentage as Auburn's head coach than his predecessor, Bryan Harsin.
Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game.