4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $215,000

This charming home inside the East University loop is on a semi private wooded lot with tons of mature landscaping. This home would be a great home to add your own personal touch to it. The Possibilities are endless. The home features 4 bedrooms as well as 2 bathroom with one having a walk-in shower. The living room, breakfast room and all three bedrooms have the original hardwood floor. The house also features a nice covered rear porch. "House is to be sold AS-IS"