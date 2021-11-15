PRECIOUS! Main house is 1367 sf & garage apartment is 556 sf. LOT CAN BE DIVIDED INTO TWO SEPARATE LOTS PER THE CITY! Awesome investment potential! Main house boasts charming original hardwoods in bedrooms, living room & kitchen. Kitchen offers gas range, dishwasher, pantry, & glass-front upper cabinets. Large living/dining area + huge separate den/bonus room! Super spacious backyard is flat & fully fenced! One block from Auburn Early Ed Center! Only 1/2 mile to lovely Town Creek Park + easy access to Auburn University, downtown Auburn, grocery stores, schools, Starbucks, & I-85. HVAC was replaced in 2017.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $279,900
