A well-maintained home w/great curb appeal conveniently located inside the loop. Gorgeous yard w/established trees, azaleas & shrubs. Backyard is a combo of lawn right off the patio & is wooded at the rear of the lot providing privacy. The home has high ceilings. Large owner's suite is a great retreat including a generous walk-in closet. Large kitchen area and living room. Formal dining room transformed into a multipurpose but it can still easily serve as a formal dining room. Recent upgrades include new HVAC system in 2020 w/transferable 10-year extended warranty. New smart panels in home & new smart light switches help control energy efficiency. New faucets installed in 2019/2020. New window screens installed in 2020. New shower heads installed 2017. New front & storm doors in 2015. Weather station 2020. Includes all appliances- W&D, refrigerator as well as the garage fridge. Primary fridge, stove, dishwasher, & washing machine all purchased in the last 6 yrs.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $299,000
