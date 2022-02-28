4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $299,900

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Sitting on a corner lot, this 4-bedroom 2-bathroom home is in a location that cannot be beat! This one-level home features a wonderful open floor plan. The beautifully updated kitchen seamlessly opens to the breakfast nook, dining room, and great room. The kitchen features custom cabinets and stone countertops with a lovely backsplash and updated appliances. New LVP flooring is found throughout home. The primary suite offers an oasis from the rest of the home. The primary en-suite bathroom is stunning complete with marble countertops, custom cabinets and beautiful shower with penny tile details and custom closet-built ins. The secondary bedrooms are also a great size. The guest bathroom is also updated with a new vanity and custom millwork. The backyard is perfect for entertaining complete with a fenced in yard and a patio great for grilling and entertaining. The 4th bedroom can be converted back into a double garage stall and has a separate Minisplit HVAC.