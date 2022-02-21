4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $300,000

HIGHLY DESIRABLE Wimberly Station neighborhood! This CHARMING, 4 bed 2 bath, 2 car garage, MOVE-IN-READY home sits on one of the largest lots on the block on a quiet, kid friendly, cul-de-sac street with a fenced in backyard. The family room features a marbled, wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling & recently updated paint & flooring. Fully equipped surround sound system with audio controls in every room! The open-concept eat-in kitchen is very spacious offset by the customized laundry room that also makes the perfect mud room. The owner's retreat has a walk in closet & a private en suite bath with double vanity & separate shower/tub. Split floor plan, to include a hallway bathroom & 3 bedrooms with walk in closets on opposite side of home. Astonishing covered patio out back! HVAC<2 years, All Appliances, audio system, outside sink with tv & home security system stays with property. Less than 5 miles away from Downtown Auburn.