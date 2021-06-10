4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $306,900

This stunning one level ranch home will not last long! Split 4BD 2BA home boasts full fence, timeless oak hardwood floor, recessed lighting, surround system, 12’ high ceiling, wainscot & irrigation system. Welcoming Foyer flows into airy and bright Great room, features a woodburning fireplace, 12’ high ceiling, surround system and two french doors to show private woody backyard. Great room open to spacious Breakfast room. Kitchen w/ SS appliances, new dishwasher & upgraded cabinetry connects Breakfast room and Dining room. THERE IS BOTH! Breakfast room for casual eat for family meal & formal Dining room w/ its stunning customized windows & wainscot, perfect for formal occasions. Oversized Master suite w/ tray ceiling, spacious walk-in closets, & huge en suite bath w/ soaking tub, large shower & double sink vanity. Split well sized BD2 & BD3 share a hall bath. BD4 is perfect for study room or extra bedroom. Private & woody backyard w/tree house. Community outdoor pool, BBQ area View More