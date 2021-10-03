You do not want to miss this! Beautiful unit in IMMACULATE condition with many upgrades! Spray foam insulation, tankless hot water heater, Custom Van Nostrand cabinets, BRAND NEW flooring throughout all of the downstairs, plantation shutters on the front of the home, new oven and microwave, beautiful slate patio out back with amazing wood burning fireplace perfect for cooler nights. Built in gas grill on the back patio with sink for convenience, as well. This is the perfect spot for entertaining! Great sized bedrooms with ample closet space. GREAT big heated and cooled storage room upstairs, perfect for storing holiday decor or anything extra. This townhome is in great condition and ready to be shown!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $309,000
