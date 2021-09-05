 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $309,900

MOTIVATED SELLER!!Largest home in Auburn at this price!on nearly half an acre!!Spacious home with room for everyone.Beautiful flooring NO CARPET!!New Roof2019,New HVAC 2020!Half Garage Storage! Pavers already installed for a huge patio entertaining space in the shady backyard.Fully fenced with raised beds for growing your veggies and herbs. Front yard is the perfect home practice field.Beautiful Subdivision and on a quiet street near everything in Auburn,schools are minutes away Home has a woodburning fireplace in large living area and a very large bonus space that is tiled and well lit. Just off this wonderful space is a very private guest bedroom or a perfect office space.Security system,and kitchen with real oak cabinets.Panoramic view of backyard in the glass patio area that is tiled.Don't miss this one and call today for your personal tour!!!

