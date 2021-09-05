MOTIVATED SELLER!!Largest home in Auburn at this price!on nearly half an acre!!Spacious home with room for everyone.Beautiful flooring NO CARPET!!New Roof2019,New HVAC 2020!Half Garage Storage! Pavers already installed for a huge patio entertaining space in the shady backyard.Fully fenced with raised beds for growing your veggies and herbs. Front yard is the perfect home practice field.Beautiful Subdivision and on a quiet street near everything in Auburn,schools are minutes away Home has a woodburning fireplace in large living area and a very large bonus space that is tiled and well lit. Just off this wonderful space is a very private guest bedroom or a perfect office space.Security system,and kitchen with real oak cabinets.Panoramic view of backyard in the glass patio area that is tiled.Don't miss this one and call today for your personal tour!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $309,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, ready or not. Fans should make sure they’re ready to watch.
- Updated
Auburn football players went to the team chief of staff this week, requesting to have a more normal Tiger Walk before this Saturday’s game.
- Updated
Meet Suni Lee, the Auburn Tiger. For her, it’s bigger than gymnastics.
- Updated
Opelika restaurant La Cantina has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to ongoing legal disputes over its building, the ownership family announced in a letter to the community Sunday.
- Updated
Gold medalist freshman Suni Lee joins returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson when Auburn gymnastics opens its 2021 season Jan. 7.
Smiths Station man indicted on more than 60 charges of crimes against children including sexual torture, rape and porn production
- Updated
A Lee County grand jury indicted a Smiths Station man on 69 felony counts related to crimes of a sexual nature involving children on Aug. 20.
- Updated
"As a long-time Tiger fan, I hate to admit it, but the only head coach in the State of Alabama who has shown true leadership is Coach Nick Saban."
Lee County Schools reports more than 400 COVID cases this week; Auburn and Opelika schools hold steady
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising in public schools throughout the state, according to the latest update on Friday from the Alabama Department of Publ…
- Updated
West Smiths Station Elementary School transitioned from in-person learning to virtual learning Tuesday, according to a message on the Lee Coun…
- Updated
Davaioun Williams, running back