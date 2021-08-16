4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $315,000

This 4BR/2.5BA brick home is a CLASSIC BEAUTY! Upon arrival, you’ll notice impressive Japanese Maples anchoring the front corners of the property, as a pair of mature crepe myrtles frame the driveway. An attached carport provides easy kitchen access for unloading groceries. Updates include a NEW ROOF, PAINT throughout, & CARPET (July 2021)! Updated lighting in bathrooms. Gorgeous, original hardwood floors. Master & Guest BR on main level. Built-in hall storage. Multiple spaces to customize - office, playroom, etc. The FINISHED BASEMENT features 2BRs, 1BA, laundry + workshop/supply room. You’ll love the recent landscape enhancements including fresh sod & shrubs. The private backyard is conveniently fenced & provides a sprawling lawn for outdoor fun. An outdoor building supplies the perfect space for tools, tailgating supplies, & more. Whether you’re searching for a place to call home or for your next investment, call today & schedule your showing. This INNER LOOP home will sell fast!