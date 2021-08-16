4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $319,900

Welcome to this BEAUTIFUL well maintained one story home in the desirable Camden Ridge! This house features a wonderful split floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, formal dining, and breakfast area. Granite countertops and custom cabinets throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen opens up to a spacious great room with an appealing fireplace and a custom built-in tv nook. Master bathroom has his and her vanities, jetted tub, and separate tiled shower. Abundant closet space in all rooms. Two rooms are conveniently joined together with a jack&jill bathroom. Practical office area with built-ins and desk space. Covered back porch is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing while gazing at the fantastic views of the playground and pool. Gutters and irrigation throughout exterior. This house has so much to offer and will not last long! Schedule a showing today! Seller is a licensed broker in Alabama.