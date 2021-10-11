4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $320,000

LOCATION ALERT! Just two miles from Toomer's Corner! This "Old Auburn" gem sits on nearly an acre. You view the backyard & outdoor-entertaining space from the renovated kitchen. Plenty of dining space leads you into the living room with a brick-surround gas fireplace. The dreamy sunroom overlooks mature landscaping with an entrance to the patio. Holy windows! Natural light fills all these main rooms and there are built-ins throughout. This is a traditional split-level home. The primary bed/bath & two additional bedrooms/1 bath are on the main level entering the front door. One additional bedroom/bath, laundry + *2 bonus rooms* are on the lower level- tons of space for a home office or gym. The lower level has an entrance from the HUGE detached garage- plenty of workshop space/storage. This is the perfect home to add your personal TLC touch to & live within the loop!