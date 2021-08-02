Prime Auburn, AL location- Away from the hustle and bustle but convenient to all that Auburn has to offer! Our most admired four bedroom home plan - The Camden at Wimberly Station! Corner Lot! Intelligent Home Technology, Energy Efficient building materials, Open Concept allowing you to entertain with ease, & much more! The welcoming two story foyer leads you to spacious Great Room & trendy Kitchen offering SS appliances, large island, breakfast area, ample cabinetry, and corner walk-in pantry. The charming columned entryway from Kitchen invites you into Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace. Formal Dining off foyer features coffered ceiling and wainscoting. Upstairs you will find the luxurious Owner's Suite featuring french door entry, oversized walk-in closet, double vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Three spacious additional bedrooms. 5' Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. 2 car side entry garage. Virtual tour avail upon request.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $321,400
