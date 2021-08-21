*CUL DE SAC HOMESITE* Prime Auburn, AL location- Away from the hustle and bustle but convenient to all that Auburn has to offer! The Aspen A plan by Hughston Homes at Wimberly Station! Impressive Plan! The Aspen – offering Smart Home Technology, keyless entry, & much more! Owner’s Suite on Main offering super spacious w/i closet with window, double vanities, shower, & garden tub. Spacious eat-in Kitchen w/ HUGE granite island & SS appliances open to Great Room with corner fireplace. Owner’s Entry w/ built-in cubbies off garage. Two story entry foyers. Open Loft with a huge storage closet upstairs. Bedrooms two and four offer jack n jill bathroom. Bedroom three offers TWO walk-in closets. Covered Front and 10x10 covered Back Porch. Builder Incentives offered with use of trusted lender. Virtual Tour Avail upon Request!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $324,900
