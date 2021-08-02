4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $325,000

Incredible potential, ready and waiting to be finished. Bring your contractor or designer to complete your forever home in Cary Woods on just under an acre. 2,110 sq foot home with 4 beds/3 baths and large sun room. One bathroom completely renovated. Brand new kitchen with Quartz countertops and new black stainless appliances. Potential to add 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, and full kitchen to the 1,230 sq ft unfinished basement. Already gutted to the studs, create an in-law suite or rec room. The possibilities are endless! Garage with 480 sq ft of storage space. Incredible outdoor space with mature landscaping, beautiful Japanese Maples, extensive brickwork, and an inground pool (needs new liner). Walking distance to Hickory Dickory Park and neighborhood schools! 5 minute drive to Toomer's Corner.