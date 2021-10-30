4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $326,900

Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located less than 3 miles from Jordan Hare Stadium in a cul-de-sac of the desirable, family friendly Solamere subdivision. This home features a stunning entry foyer, spacious kitchen with island and walk-in pantry, luxurious master suite with double vanities, sitting area, and 2 walk-in closets, mud room, and a Game Day patio perfect for entertaining!