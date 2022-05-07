4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $334,912

With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the “Murphy” might just be our most quaint plan yet! This cottage home features 10” ceilings in the Great Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. The kitchen is what chef dreams are made of with a large island and large pantry. The master bathroom boasts a garden tub with separate shower, while the master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet. With 3 other bedrooms, you will never feel cramped in this spacious cottage. This plan also has 2 covered porches for all of those dreamy, fall porch sitting days. Blinds included in this build.