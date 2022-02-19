Fantastic, Like-New Townhome in Rosemary Gate. Wonderful open-concept Living/Dining/Kitchen floor plan with the Primary Bedroom as well a secondary bedroom on the Main Level! The kitchen offers white cabinetry, an island and a walk-in pantry. The refrigerator, washer and dryer all remain as well. Tasteful finishes throughout elevate this remarkable home. There's an extended patio from the covered patio as well as a black aluminum fenced back yard. Rosemary Gate is conveniently located near retail shopping, restaurants and downtown Auburn is less than 2 miles away. Subdivision amenities include a clubhouse and pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Synergy in motion: Behind the scenes as Auburn’s Suni Lee prepares vault never before competed in NCAA
- Updated
The plan is coming together on the Plains: With her new vault, Suni Lee is set to score big for Auburn and drill a routine that could get her back to the Olympics.
- Updated
Rick Hansen, the dean of Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his position as dean amid allegations of sexual h…
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
- Updated
When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also w…
- Updated
“She was going through this horrible disease fighting her battle and she took time to take care of me and make sure I was OK, if I had any questions. That’s just want Linda did.”
An auto accident Monday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles has blocked traffic on I-85 northbound, and c…
- Updated
Since Opelika’s new rental inspection ordinance became effective Jan. 1, the city has inspected about 40 rental properties, with less than hal…
'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story
- Updated
In Opelika, almost everyone knows the name Lucy Kirk, not just as a police officer but as a friend to the community.
- Updated
A new Catholic school in Auburn has named its first principal.