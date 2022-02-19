 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $340,000

Fantastic, Like-New Townhome in Rosemary Gate. Wonderful open-concept Living/Dining/Kitchen floor plan with the Primary Bedroom as well a secondary bedroom on the Main Level! The kitchen offers white cabinetry, an island and a walk-in pantry. The refrigerator, washer and dryer all remain as well. Tasteful finishes throughout elevate this remarkable home. There's an extended patio from the covered patio as well as a black aluminum fenced back yard. Rosemary Gate is conveniently located near retail shopping, restaurants and downtown Auburn is less than 2 miles away. Subdivision amenities include a clubhouse and pool.

