Looking for a beautiful 4 bedroom One Story Floor Plan? Look no further! Links Crossing presents the "Luna Traditional" Welcoming through a beautiful long foyer welcomes you to 2 bedrooms and a bathroom leading you into the open concept Kitchen, Dining room and Family room. Right before this you have bedroom 4 and the laundry/mud room. On the back corner you have your primary bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. *Listing photo is a rendering colors will vary. THIS IS A PRESALE LISTING. THIS HOME IS NOT BUILT YET. All plans, pricing, & specifications are subject to change. Contract today to be in your new home March 2024