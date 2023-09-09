Looking for a beautiful 4 bedroom One Story Floor Plan? Look no further! Links Crossing presents the "Luna Traditional" Welcoming through a beautiful long foyer welcomes you to 2 bedrooms and a bathroom leading you into the open concept Kitchen, Dining room and Family room. Right before this you have bedroom 4 and the laundry/mud room. On the back corner you have your primary bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. *Listing photo is a rendering colors will vary. THIS IS A PRESALE LISTING. THIS HOME IS NOT BUILT YET. All plans, pricing, & specifications are subject to change. Contract today to be in your new home March 2024
4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $343,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“If you just look at it on the surface, this is fraud," said Mark Tippins, an attorney from Auburn Blackstone Law Group.
“Its not only about the food,” Jung Song said on Shark Tank.
An Auburn graduate was in search of a hat that resembles the one her dad wore the day she was born.
The trip to get Auburn's equipment truck from the Plains to Berkeley spanned four days and about 2,500 miles.
Seeing a need in the community, an Opelika couple plans to open one of the first brick-and-mortar pickleball stores on Geneva Street in Opelika.