The *Professionally Designed* Harrison A Home by Hughston Homes at Wimberly Station. CUL DE SAC Homesite! Two fireplaces! Gorgeous Kitchen offering granite countertops, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, & beautiful kitchen Cabinetry. Spacious Great Room w/ wood-burning fireplace, open to Kitchen for easy conversation and entertaining. SEPARATE Office/Living. 5” Engineered Hardwood Floors throughout Main & Hardwood Stairs. Luxurious Owner's Suite w/ wood burning fireplace & TWO walk-in closets. The Owner’s bathroom is sure to impress w/ separate vanities, tiled shower w/ corner bench & separate garden tub. 3 Addt'l BR's & full BA w/ double vanity upstairs. Formal Dining Room w/ designer coffered ceiling & wainscoting. Enjoy the 10x10 covered patio out back or covered Front Porch! Upstairs Tiled Laundry for convenience. Intelligent Home Technology. Dare to compare Hughston Homes Builders *included* luxury features. Virtual Tour Available Upon Request.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $344,900
