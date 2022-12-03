 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $349,900

Check out this charming Turkish-style home that is located in a very desirable subdivision called Solamere. Solamere subdivision is right in the heart of Auburn, Alabama. Only a 2.9-mile drive to downtown Auburn and Jordan-Hare Stadium is only 2.7 miles away! As you drive through you will see a beautiful lake view. You will always see children playing and families mingling. If you are looking for a home with lots of space here it is! As you enter the home you see an open-concept floor plan. Who doesn't enjoy sitting by a fire? This home offers 2 wood-burning fireplaces! The cozy living room offers one and the game day patio offers another one! Yes, I did say game day patio watch the game with a nice blazing fire going. This home is wired for smart home technology and has a security system installed. The Master bedroom offers an en suite featuring double vanities and a garden tub. Master Bedroom also offers ''his and her closets''! The seller is an Alabama real estate agent.

