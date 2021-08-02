4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $350,000

TRANQUIL country living just minutes from Auburn! Classic brick ranch home situated on 1.43 LUSH acres across from Kiesel Park. Inviting front porch perfect for rocking chairs or a swing overlooking the large pasture-like front yard and for the animal lover, a fenced backyard plus the 16x12 building/shop/barn/ garage.The interior is super SPACIOUS and all rooms have fabulous natural light. The main kitchen has SS appliances, pantry, gorgeous large island & breakfast area with brick accent wall.The master suite has fully renovated bath to include "penny tile" surround, re-glazed tub, new flooring & GORGEOUS double vanity w/MARBLE counters. Addt'l beds are both very spacious with ample storage. Living Room, Den & Dining rooms can all be MULTI-FUNCTIONAL spaces. Basement is the perfect Mother-in-law suite or Income Producing apartment with a large den, eating space, bed/bath & updated kitchenette(all SS appliances remain). New Interior/Exterior Paint and NO CARPET on the main!