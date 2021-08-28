4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $351,400

The Firestone Plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Preserve. Charming single story split floor plan 4 bedroom/3 bath home with a 3-car garage and covered rear porch. Open floorplan includes a gas fireplace with brick hearth and shiplap accents, large great room with coffered ceiling and open kitchen with white painted shaker cabinets, gray subway tile backsplash, large pantry, island with seating, stainless appliance package with gas range and granite counters. Master suite has garden tub, double vanities, water closet, tile shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including approximately 2 miles of scenic nature trails, 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas.