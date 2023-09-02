The one-level Rhett plan provides an efficient, 4-bedroom, 2 bath design boasting brick on all sides. Entering into the home, you’ll be greeted by the open-concept flowing into the kitchen, breakfast area & great room - perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, stainless steel gas appliances, large island & pantry. The oversized living area features 9 ft trey ceilings & leads out to the shaded covered patio. The primary suite is your private getaway with trey ceilings, a luxurious shower, separate garden tub, double marble vanity, private water closet & a large walk-in closet. The two-car garage & laundry room provide utility & storage. 3 other bedrooms & full bath complete the plan. Quality materials & workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail. Enjoy the gated neighborhood pool & clubhouse with peaceful water views. Includes our SmartHome package! See attached for details. Just 13 minutes to Toomer's Corner and less than 2 minutes to HWY 280!