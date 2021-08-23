4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $354,350

The Firestone Plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Preserve. Charming single story Farmhouse style split floor plan. 4 bedroom/3 bath home with a 3-car garage and covered rear porch. Open floorplan with gas fireplace, large great room with coffered ceiling and open kitchen with white painted cabinets, white herringbone subway tile backspash, large pantry, island with seating, stainless appliance package with gas range and granite counters. Master suite has garden tub, double vanities, water closet, tile shower and walk-in closet. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home.