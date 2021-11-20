The Patriot plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in the Preserve. Charming craftsman style 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home with covered porch. Walk through the front door and enter your large great room with gas fireplace, brick hearth and shiplap accents, pass the formal dining room and enter your huge kitchen with gray painted cabinets, white quartz counters, large pantry, island and breakfast room. The 4th bedroom and a full bath are also on the first floor. Upstairs is a large master with sitting area and a wonderful walk-in closet. The master bath features double vanities with quartz top, garden tub, separate tile shower, and water closet. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $356,050
