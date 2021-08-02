Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with open concept in the fabulous Preserve neighborhood. Abundant windows throughout the living /dining area offering natural daylight enhance the warmth of this lovely home. Enjoy your afternoons sitting on the screen porch while viewing the well maintained private lawn. Great outdoor space! Wood floors in all main living areas. A spacious kitchen with under cabinet lighting, large pantry, & breakfast room. Refrigerator to stay! The master bedroom located on the first floor with tray ceilings. Master bath with a double sink vanity, garden tub, and tiled shower and a master closet with custom shelving and cabinets. Upstairs there are 3 nice size bedrooms and a spacious bonus/loft area. This home is ready to move in today!! The Preserve amenities include a Clubhouse, pool, nature trails, stocked fishing lakes, piers and so much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $359,000
