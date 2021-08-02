 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $359,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $359,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $359,000

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with open concept in the fabulous Preserve neighborhood. Abundant windows throughout the living /dining area offering natural daylight enhance the warmth of this lovely home. Enjoy your afternoons sitting on the screen porch while viewing the well maintained private lawn. Great outdoor space! Wood floors in all main living areas. A spacious kitchen with under cabinet lighting, large pantry, & breakfast room. Refrigerator to stay! The master bedroom located on the first floor with tray ceilings. Master bath with a double sink vanity, garden tub, and tiled shower and a master closet with custom shelving and cabinets. Upstairs there are 3 nice size bedrooms and a spacious bonus/loft area. This home is ready to move in today!! The Preserve amenities include a Clubhouse, pool, nature trails, stocked fishing lakes, piers and so much more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert