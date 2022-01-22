4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $359,990

This charming brick/stone home features 3 bedrooms downstairs and a bonus/4th bedroom upstairs. Great room has a vaulted ceiling, built-in shelving, and gas log fireplace. The kitchen showcases a wooden vent hood, open shelving, a big center island, and a walk-in pantry. The half bath is also located downstairs. A spacious walk-in closet & en suite with a freestanding soaker tub, separate shower and a dual sink vanity in Master bedroom. The other two bedrooms downstairs share a full bath while the 4th bedroom/bonus room are upstairs. Two car garage opens to the mud room. Do not forget the spacious laundry room with utility sink and custom cabinets. Did I mention covered patio with a pergola and outdoor wood burning fireplace, and a swing? Wired TVs stay! Neighborhood pool, side walks, finishing pond and community garden. This house has all you need.