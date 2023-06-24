Luxury living is the name of the game with the Thrive “Harrison” plan. The covered entry opens to the large flex room and cozy entry way. Always dreamed of a home office, home gym, or even just a quiet place to relax? The flex room gives you the freedom to make those dreams a reality any way you want! This dream room connects to the open-concept kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room. This all-in-one entertainment space caters to all of your quiet weeknights or friendly weekend gatherings. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite is complete with a double vanity and large walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $362,499
