4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $363,000

Beautiful New Construction home built by SWC Construction, LLC in the Parkerson's Mill neighborhood. This home has 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Mail level consists of the Primary, bedrooms 2 & 3 with a jack-and-jill bathroom, formal dining area, open living & kitchen area with lots of windows with plenty of natural light. The 2nd floor has a large 4th bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Spacious half acre lot with a large backyard. Parkerson's Mill is close proximity to Chewacala Park and I-85. Plans and Specs are subject to change.