4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $364,900

Minutes away from the heart of Auburn! *CORNER HOMESITE* The Professionally Designed Westover A plan by Hughston Homes at Wimberly Station! *FURNITURE INCLUDED!* Smart home technology, Open concept, Kitchen Features, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in pantry, Large island, Breakfast Area, Formal Dining room with coffered ceilings & wainscoting, Wood Burning Fireplace in the Great Room, Luxurious Owner's Suite features, Sitting area, Two huge walk-in closets, Owner's Private Bath features, Separate designer drop-in sink vanities, Framed mirrors, Separate shower, Soaking garden tub. Covered front porch and 10x10 back porch. 5" Engineered Hardwoods throughout main except bedroom. Hardwood stairs. 2 Car Side Entry Garage. Virtual Tour available upon request.