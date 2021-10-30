Minutes away from the heart of Auburn! *CORNER HOMESITE* The Professionally Designed Westover A plan by Hughston Homes at Wimberly Station! *FURNITURE INCLUDED!* Smart home technology, Open concept, Kitchen Features, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in pantry, Large island, Breakfast Area, Formal Dining room with coffered ceilings & wainscoting, Wood Burning Fireplace in the Great Room, Luxurious Owner's Suite features, Sitting area, Two huge walk-in closets, Owner's Private Bath features, Separate designer drop-in sink vanities, Framed mirrors, Separate shower, Soaking garden tub. Covered front porch and 10x10 back porch. 5" Engineered Hardwoods throughout main except bedroom. Hardwood stairs. 2 Car Side Entry Garage. Virtual Tour available upon request.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $364,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Auburn University official affirmed Monday that the new executive order in Alabama out of Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will not affect the school…
- Updated
A jury on Friday found a former Auburn student not guilty of first-degree rape charges, more than three years after his arrest.
Roman Gagliano, Tyler Ellis and Clyde Pittman are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Opelika, Tallassee and Auburn High.
- Updated
Charles Barkley’s career at Auburn has gone down in legend. Thursday, he added his own ‘urban legend’ to the list of tall tales.
- Updated
Shouts of “Save our staff,” “Freedom” and “Let’s go, Brandon” could be heard from the Auburn University quadrant of Toomer’s Corner on Tuesday…
- Updated
The fiery midnight crash of a tractor-trailer and the resulting cleanup halted or slowed down traffic through Auburn on Interstate 85 North th…
- Updated
Bryan Harsin declined to comment on whether or not he’s been vaccinated when asked Monday. Auburn University announced Friday a mandate requiring all faculty members be vaccinated.
- Updated
After universities moved to remote classes last year, some college towns around the country are contesting the 2020 census — but not Auburn.
- Updated
A tractor-trailer fire on I-85 northbound has caused traffic to back up around mile marker 55 in Auburn.
- Updated
Auburn now has a championship banner on campus honoring its favorite tiger.