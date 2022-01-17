This home has the greatest layout! There is a place for everything and everyone. You are welcomed into the home with a beautiful dining room with oversized windows and high ceilings. The kitchen and living room are open and flow beautifully for entertaining. The master suite is set apart from the living space and features an ensuite bath and walk in closet. From the garage entrance, a drop zone and laundry area are functional and keep everything organized. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms and a nook/bonus space. All bedrooms have excellent storage and natural light. The bathroom has space for all with double sinks and large vanity. Outside a covered porch encourages outdoor gatherings, playtime, or simply enjoying the weather. Your enjoyment will continue beyond this home and yard - the neighborhood features 3 ponds, a beautiful pool and clubhouse and walking trails all for the residents enjoyment.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $365,000
