*NEW DESIGNER HOME* Owens Crossing is made with you in mind. Positioned in an ideal location, less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing features townhomes and single family homes built by Holland Homes LLC. The interior unit, 2 car garage townhome features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and features an open floor plan that promotes easy livability. Showcasing 10 ft ceilings and 6" baseboards throughout, the modern farmhouse design is both charming and functional. Durable luxury vinyl plank can be found in all living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen displays custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. The spacious owner's retreat features a double vanity, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are located on the upper level. Bedrooms 2 and 4 have a shared bath while bedroom 3 has its own private en suite. The laundry room is also located on the second level providing great convenience.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $365,771
