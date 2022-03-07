4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $366,900

- Attached 2-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with oversized island opens to breakfast room and great room with center fireplace. - Formal dining room with coffered ceiling is ideal for holiday gatherings.- Owners suite with oversized walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub and oversized seated shower.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.