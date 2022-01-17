4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $367,850

The Firestone Plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Preserve. Charming single story Farmhouse style split floor plan. 4 bedroom/3 bath home with a 3-car garage and covered rear porch. Open floorplan with gas fireplace, large great room with coffered ceiling and open kitchen with white painted cabinets, gray subway tile backsplash, large pantry, island with seating, stainless appliance package with gas cooktop, double ovens and granite counters. Master suite has garden tub, double vanities, water closet, tile shower and walk-in closet. 9’ ceilings on the main level, 2” faux wood blinds throughout the house, tankless gas water heater, gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas.