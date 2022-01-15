 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $369,000

Well maintained house in the East Richland Subdivision. This home has it all. The open concept living room showcases a corner fire place. The kitchen has quartz counter tops with trendy white cabinets. The oversized island is perfect for entertaining. This is one of the few floor plans in the subdivision that has a master on the main level. The master bathroom has separated vanities, a ceramic shower, a soaking tub, and a linen closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms up stairs. Two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom while the fourth bedroom has an ensuite bath. All the upstairs bedrooms are separated by a huge BONUS room. This room could be used as an office space, second living room or play room. The signature game day porch overlooks a large back yard. The back of the lot showcases beautiful trees!

