Move-in Ready! Cyprus Cove is a community of 22 townhomes conveniently located in a prime Auburn location. Located in close proximity to office spaces, restaurants and an airport, this community is perfect for the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. The Townhomes at Cyprus Cove 4 bedroom interior unit has 3 and a half baths and spans 2181 sqft. When you enter the home you are brought into a foyer that leads into the kitchen. This beautiful kitchen flows into an open concept dining and living area. Off of the dining area is where you can find the entrance to your 1-car garage, powder room and stairs to the second level. Right off of the living room is the laundry and master suite, which is the only bedroom downstairs. The second level includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths as well as a loft. Finish your days on the covered back porch located off of the living room. Move-in ready in November!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $369,596
