4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $369,900

NEW NEW NEW in Morgan Hills! PICK YOUR COLORS. Home to be completed by end of June/first of July 2021! Granite counters, hardwood floors, Low-E windows, all in an open-floorpan concept on the main level, where the kitchen is open to the great room. Formal dining. Master suite, on the main level, features a tray ceiling, w/ ceiling fan, an adjoining bath w/ separate shower, & garden tub, dual vanities, tile floors, granite counters, & a walk-in closet. Upstairs are the 3 secondary bedrooms.