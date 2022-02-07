 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $375,000

Welcome to this stunning 4 BR 2.5 BA home in the sought after Solamere neighborhood! This home boast fresh paint inside and out, new roof (Fall 2021), and updated lighting including blue tooth light bulbs. The open concept dining/living/kitchen rooms are open and spaciousness. The Chef’s Kitchen features ample storage, walk in pantry and a large island for entertaining. Upstairs, you’ll find the over-sized master includes a large sitting area and en-suite with double vanities and a Full-Size soaking tub and double closets. The remaining 3 Bedrooms are upstairs as well and have access to a large bathroom in the hallway. The backyard is perfect for entertaining! It boasts a game day porch equipped with a stone wood-burning fireplace. Just beyond the outdoor retreat is an expansive deck overlooking the private backyard with covered grilling area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert