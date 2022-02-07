4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $375,000

Welcome to this stunning 4 BR 2.5 BA home in the sought after Solamere neighborhood! This home boast fresh paint inside and out, new roof (Fall 2021), and updated lighting including blue tooth light bulbs. The open concept dining/living/kitchen rooms are open and spaciousness. The Chef’s Kitchen features ample storage, walk in pantry and a large island for entertaining. Upstairs, you’ll find the over-sized master includes a large sitting area and en-suite with double vanities and a Full-Size soaking tub and double closets. The remaining 3 Bedrooms are upstairs as well and have access to a large bathroom in the hallway. The backyard is perfect for entertaining! It boasts a game day porch equipped with a stone wood-burning fireplace. Just beyond the outdoor retreat is an expansive deck overlooking the private backyard with covered grilling area.