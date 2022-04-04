Showings begin 4/1. This beautiful home with amazing outdoor space, perfect for entertaining or relaxing, has been thoughtfully updated and pristinely kept. Entire interior painted & new fans/light fixtures added in 2020, kitchen received all new GE SS appliances in Oct 2021, new roof in 2019. Upon entry, you'll notice the beautiful real hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, kitchen & dining. Great room with soaring ceiling features woodburning fireplace and open concept to kitchen/breakfast nook. Downstairs owner's suite includes en suite bath w/soaking tub and spacious closet. Upstairs you'll find 3 guest BR & 1 guest BA. One of the guest BR is expansive & could be used as playroom, workout area, office or contain multiple beds. Terraced outdoor area is a must see with woodburning stone fireplace, seating area & pergola. Upper area includes beautiful landscaping and play house that will convey with home. Covered back porch includes bench and stone grilling area w/storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $375,000
