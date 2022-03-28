 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $375,000

This beautiful home with amazing outdoor space, perfect for entertaining or relaxing, has been thoughtfully updated and pristinely kept. Entire interior painted and new fans/light fixtures added in 2020, kitchen received all new GE SS appliances in Oct 2021, new roof in 2019. Upon entry, you'll notice the beautiful real hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, kitchen & dining. Great room with soaring ceiling features woodburning fireplace and open concept to kitchen/breakfast nook. Downstairs owner's suite includes en suite bath w/soaking tub and spacious closet. Upstairs you'll find 3 guest BR & 1 guest BA. One of the guest BR is expansive & could be used as playroom, workout area, office or contain multiple beds. Terraced outdoor area is a must see with woodburning stone fireplace, seating area & pergola. Upper area includes beautiful landscaping and play house that will convey with home. Covered back porch includes bench and stone grilling area w/storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert