4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $375,000

Better than new and less than a year old! This move-in ready, Hughston home has a lovely open concept floor plan. Large foyer and formal dining area welcomes guests into a large living area and large kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large bar with ample amount of cabinets space and countertops! Upstairs you will find 3 additional guest bedrooms and a large master bedroom with sitting nook. Stunning master bathroom with dual vanities and two walk-in closets! The backyard offers a spacious covered patio with a new fire pit and fenced in backyard for entertaining!