Better than new and less than a year old! This move-in ready, Hughston home has a lovely open concept floor plan. Large foyer and formal dining area welcomes guests into a large living area and large kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large bar with ample amount of cabinets space and countertops! Upstairs you will find 3 additional guest bedrooms and a large master bedroom with sitting nook. Stunning master bathroom with dual vanities and two walk-in closets! The backyard offers a spacious covered patio with a new firepit and fenced in backyard for entertaining!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police and Phenix City police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery and car chase who was last seen on foot in the Chewacla…
'He was more than just the Lemonade Man': Auburn remembers James Echols, the 'master mixer' of Toomer's Drugs
Earlier this month, the Auburn community lost the “Lemonade Man.”
The Southeastern Bar is open for business after all.On Tuesday morning, the Lee County Revenue Office posted a notice on the bar's front door …
Opelika Police detectives arrested an Opelika middle school teacher Thursday and charged him with three sex-related charges involving a middle…
They weren’t yet ready to be foster parents, but they were more than ready to help foster kids.
Coveted prospects Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Johni Broome and Julian Phillips have all been linked to visits to the Plains in recent weeks.
Suni Lee looked up and smiled.
Big events are planned for this weekend, rain or shine. Fingers crossed for warm, sunny days!
Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens and see multiple ambulances and a Lifesaver helicopter in Auburn and Opelika this morning.
Opelika city government is one step closer to allowing the construction of denser apartment buildings downtown.