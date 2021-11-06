Great all brick home with no carpet. Custom hardwoods throughout. Wood-burning fireplace w/custom high efficiency insert, raised hearth and pine beam mantle. Kitchen features include Quartz counter tops, SS appliances including an upgraded gas convection range with 30" SS vented range hood, Custom microwave cabinet, panty, and large SS sink with Zuri Faucet with brushed nickel finishes. Additional storage space in attic garage. Large yard. Storage understairs
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $379,000
