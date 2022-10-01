Welcome to the Preserve. This remarkable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is in pristine condition. Upon entry the welcoming foyer leads to a sprawling living room with a dining room combination. Just off the dining room area is a spacious sunroom that's perfect for spending time enjoying your favorite past time. This room leads to a screened in back porch that is sure to be a favorite for fall evenings watching some Auburn football. This spacious back yard is fully fenced and perfect for all of your outdoor activities. The master is on the main floor with an ensuite bath with some amazing features. The bedrooms are spacious as well and can easily accomodate large beds in each. If you're looking for a well built home, in a great neighborhood with amenities, and friendly families, look no further than 2046 Covey Drive. Call today to schedule your private viewing.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $380,000
